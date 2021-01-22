PIXEL Market Cap Tops $7.87 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $4.89 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,757.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.01325930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00534406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.