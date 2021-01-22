Pizza Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $425,857.35 and $93.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.