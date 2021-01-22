Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pjsc Lukoil were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter worth $589,555,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

