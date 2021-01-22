PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 2%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Several research analysts have commented on OAOFY shares. VTB Capital downgraded PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PJSC Tatneft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

