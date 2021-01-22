PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $8.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayChip Coin Profile

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

