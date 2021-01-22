PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $1.22 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00580349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.45 or 0.04332224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016351 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

