PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $44,041.82 and $45.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

