Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,447.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $708,790.68 and $2,447.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00066497 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

