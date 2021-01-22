Playkey Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,899.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $123,779.83 and $54,899.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Playkey is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

