PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.03

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $30.50. PLDT shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 30,222 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

