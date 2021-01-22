PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.03

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $30.50. PLDT shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 30,222 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PLDT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
