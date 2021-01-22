PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.03

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $30.50. PLDT shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 30,222 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHI. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.