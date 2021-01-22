PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.03

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $30.50. PLDT shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 30,222 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHI. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get PLDT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.