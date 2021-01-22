Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 9,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.