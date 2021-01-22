Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $3.92

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00011871 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $157,446.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.