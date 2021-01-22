Pmeer Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

