pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $0.42

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. pNetwork has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $1.88 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,452,846 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.