pNetwork Reaches One Day Volume of $2.56 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00065911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00589680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.31 or 0.04015009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016385 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,428,020 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.