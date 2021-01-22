Po.et (POE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $406,506.41 and $1,031.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

About Po.et

POE is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

