Polkadot Market Capitalization Tops $16.13 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $16.13 billion and approximately $4.43 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.19 or 0.95571625 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,037,148,458 coins and its circulating supply is 903,088,272 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.