Polyient Games Governance Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $392,303.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $392,303.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $227.15 or 0.00678291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

