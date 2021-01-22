Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $44.64 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $44.64 million and $1.90 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

