Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $45.32 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Populous has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

