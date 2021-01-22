PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Trading Up 28.5%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was up 28.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

About PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

