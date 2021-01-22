PotCoin (POT) Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $3,961.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,143.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.68 or 0.03737295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00416357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00538396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00409884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00262715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022504 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,566,234 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

