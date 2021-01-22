PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 227,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,732. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

