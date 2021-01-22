PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.62

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 6072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 645,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

