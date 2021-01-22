Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $481,897.89 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00007300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $481,897.89 and approximately $8,341.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00273786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

Power Index Pool Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Index Pool Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

