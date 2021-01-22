Power Ledger Price Hits $0.11 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

