PowerPool Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00006860 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.