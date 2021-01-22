PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE PPG opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

