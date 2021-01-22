PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.