PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.38. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

