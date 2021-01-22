Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.00. Precigen shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 199,190 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Precigen by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

