Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 1,354,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 921,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

