Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.22. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 275,466 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.67.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
