Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.22. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 275,466 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

