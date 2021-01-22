Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PRBZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.