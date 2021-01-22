Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$117.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PBH opened at C$101.87 on Friday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at C$3,429,129.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

