PressOne 1-Day Volume Hits $5,745.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $5,745.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.