Primas (PST) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Primas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $748,760.19 and approximately $5.63 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00418457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

