Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $7,311.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,838,375 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.