Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

PRMW opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primo Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

