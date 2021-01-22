Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Trading 36.4% Higher

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW)’s share price traded up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.30. 694,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 90,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

Principal Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar, Inc owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

