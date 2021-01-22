Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,566 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSM opened at $81.49 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

