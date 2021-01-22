Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

SWK opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

