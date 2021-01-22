Professional Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

NYSE DG opened at $207.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

