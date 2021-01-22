Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,485 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 670.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE CARR opened at $39.74 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

