Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $321.70 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

