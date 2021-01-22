Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $151.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

