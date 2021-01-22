Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

S&P Global stock opened at $317.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

