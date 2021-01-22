Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $160.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

