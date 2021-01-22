Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.29 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

